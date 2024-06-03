Queens of the Stone Age Have USA Tour Dates with The Kills

Queens of the Stone Age have announced the final shows of their long-running “The End Is Nero World Tour.” The opening act is The Kills, which makes this a great show to check out — two bands with a great history.

The End Is Nero World Tour is the current concert tour by American rock band Queens of the Stone Age, promoting their eighth studio album, In Times New Roman..., released in June 2023.

You can also check them out in Europe. Check out their full list of upcoming tour dates below, and get tickets here.

QOTSA be in Boston on September 28th; Cincinnati on October 1st; Chicago on October 2nd; and Madison, WI on October 4th.

You can also check them out at the Soundside Festival and Mempho Music Festival.

A ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 4th at 10:00 AM. Use the passcode OBSCENERY.

You can also check out a Live Nation ticket pre-sale that begins Thursday, June 6 at 10:00 AM. Use the passcode CHORD.

The general ticket sales start Friday (June 7th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.



Queens of the Stone Age 2024 Tour Dates:





06/07 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/09 – Nuremburg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

06/14 – Leicestershire, UK @ Download Festival

06/18 – A Coruna, ES @ Coliseum Da Coruña

06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico At Jardines Del Botanico

06/21 – Vitoria~gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/23 – Fuengirola, ES @ Marenostrum

06/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Alma Festival

06/28 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair St.gallen

06/30 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

07/04 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest

07/05 – Bassano Del Grappa, IT @ AMA Music Festival

07/06 – Milan, IT @ I-days

07/10 – Vitrolles, FR @ Jardin Sonore Festival

07/13 – Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/16 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

07/17 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours Of Ostrava

07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Metastadt Open Air

07/20 – Transylvania, RO @ Electric Castle

07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Šrc Šalata

07/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Šrc Šalata

07/27 – Athens, GR @ Athensrocks Festival

08/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/09 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen Festival

08/15 – Charleville-Merieres, FR @ Cabaret Vert Festival

08/16 – Biddenghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/21 – Villar De Mouros, PT @ Villar De Mouros Festival

09/28 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall @ Fenway #

09/29 – Bridgeport, CT @ Soundside Festival

10/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center #

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island #

10/04 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field #

10/06 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival



# = w/ The Kills

