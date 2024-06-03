Queens of the Stone Age Have USA Tour Dates with The Kills

|
Queens of the Stone Age have announced the final shows of their long-running “The End Is Nero World Tour.” The opening act is The Kills, which makes this a great show to check out — two bands with a great history.
The End Is Nero World Tour is the current concert tour by American rock band Queens of the Stone Age, promoting their eighth studio album, In Times New Roman..., released in June 2023.
You can also check them out in Europe. Check out their full list of upcoming tour dates below, and get tickets here.
QOTSA be in Boston on September 28th; Cincinnati on October 1st; Chicago on October 2nd; and Madison, WI on October 4th.
You can also check them out at the Soundside Festival and Mempho Music Festival.
A ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 4th at 10:00 AM. Use the passcode OBSCENERY.
You can also check out a Live Nation ticket pre-sale that begins Thursday, June 6 at 10:00 AM. Use the passcode CHORD.
The general ticket sales start Friday (June 7th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
06/07 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring
06/09 – Nuremburg, DE @ Rock Im Park
06/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
06/14 – Leicestershire, UK @ Download Festival
06/18 – A Coruna, ES @ Coliseum Da Coruña
06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico At Jardines Del Botanico
06/21 – Vitoria~gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/23 – Fuengirola, ES @ Marenostrum
06/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Alma Festival
06/28 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair St.gallen
06/30 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
07/04 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest
07/05 – Bassano Del Grappa, IT @ AMA Music Festival
07/06 – Milan, IT @ I-days
07/10 – Vitrolles, FR @ Jardin Sonore Festival
07/13 – Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/16 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
07/17 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours Of Ostrava
07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Metastadt Open Air
07/20 – Transylvania, RO @ Electric Castle
07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Šrc Šalata
07/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Šrc Šalata
07/27 – Athens, GR @ Athensrocks Festival
08/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/09 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen Festival
08/15 – Charleville-Merieres, FR @ Cabaret Vert Festival
08/16 – Biddenghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/21 – Villar De Mouros, PT @ Villar De Mouros Festival
09/28 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall @ Fenway #
09/29 – Bridgeport, CT @ Soundside Festival
10/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center #
10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island #
10/04 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field #
10/06 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival
# = w/ The Kills
