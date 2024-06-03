   
 
Spacetop G1 Is An Awesome Screenless Laptop

 
     
Tech startup Sightful has introduced its innovative entry into the “spatial computing” arena. While this field has been primarily associated with Apple's Vision Pro headset, Sightful's Spacetop G1 stands out as the first screenless laptop.


Headsets like the Vision Pro can be cumbersome and uncomfortable for extended use. To improve this, Sightful paired its screenless computer with custom AR glasses created by Xreal.


When wearing these glasses, users experience a virtual 100-inch (2,540 mm) display, tailored for the "work from anywhere" lifestyle. The laptop is equipped with advanced AI technology and runs on Sightful's proprietary operating system, SpaceOS.


Following an invite-only early access program, Sightful refined the Spacetop based on user feedback, enhancing both its hardware and software. The final product features an 8-hour battery life and a 70% faster processing chip.


For those interested in purchasing the Spacetop G1, which is priced at $1,900, reservations can be made on Sightful's website. The first units are slated to ship in October 2024.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
