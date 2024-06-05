What AI Features To Expect At The Apple WWDC Conference With OpenAI

The deal between OpenAI and Apple is shaping up to be a dramatic shift in iOS and the way the iPhone and iPad work. Set to be announced at Apple’s WWDC conference next week, this is likely to transform the way Apple users see AI tools and bring a lot of users to ChatGPT and an extended set of services and functional built around AI. Features that run on the actual device and others that use services stored in the cloud. It’s not likely that Open AI or Sam Altman will be at the event, or how apple will portray the deal, which is a looming question mark we’ll have until the event. The deal between the two companies has not yet been made public, and the terms remain undisclosed. But we do have a lot information already on what’s likely to be announced: Apple Music AI generated playlists will be able to create better playlists based on your likes and listens. Music already does this to degree, but the use of AI will mean better playlists that hone in more on what we really want to hear. This is really a catch-up feature, since this has been available in Spotify for some time. Apple Photos Apple Photos will go though major changes and upgrades. There will be a new user interface, so the way we use the app will change. We will now be able to use generative AI to do “clean up” on photos, like getting rid of unwanted objects or filling areas that need a touch up. Home Screen Updates iOS 18 will allow app icons to be placed freely, not constrained to a grid. Users can also change app icon colors, similar to Google’s Material You. Apple Notes There’s lots of new functionality here, like being able to record audio and have it transcribed from the recorded audio. We’ll also be able to transcribe other recorded audio into notes. Math Notes can help create graphs and solve equations. Apple iMessages We’ll be able to get an AI summary of text conversations. This can be useful in a work setting where there’s a lot information going back and forth in a series of messages. Generative emojis are coming, meaning that we can now create our own emojis. Apple Calendar We’ll get direct access to our calendars from other apps. For instance, if you’re creating an email, and you and a friend proposing meeting at a certain time, AI will be able to check to make sure. You don’t have something scheduled at that time. Siri Apple's digital assistant, Siri, is getting an AI upgrade. Using Apple's large language models, Siri will control app features without needing setup by developers or users. Tasks like deleting an email or editing a photo can be done with simple voice commands. Siri will also come to Apple Watch, enabling music control on other devices. The update includes more natural voices and the ability to summarize notifications involving people, companies, and events. Some advanced capabilities, such as handling multi-step tasks, will be available next year. New Settings Interface Settings will be revamped for better organization and improved search functionality, making it less confusing. Control Center Updates A new Music widget, possibly featuring larger artwork, will be introduced. HomeKit Enhancements Improvements to HomeKit will enhance smart home integrations. Notifications AI recaps of missed notifications will be available, and Apple is developing "Enhanced" notifications. Spotlight Spotlight will offer faster, more reliable search. Maps Maps will support custom route creation, letting users design their own travel routes. The deal between OpenAI and Apple will probably revolutionize the iOS ecosystem, starting a a new era of AI integration across Apple devices. With the announcement expected at Apple’s WWDC conference, we can anticipate significant upgrades.

