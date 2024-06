Apple's WWDC will happen on Monday, June 10, 2024, to Friday, June 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM PST. This annual event, held at Apple Park in California, is where Apple unveils new features and upgrades for iOS. Although the conference is hosted at Apple Park, the presentations are typically pre-recorded and then streamed live.

Apple will announce big new software updates, including iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2.

You can watch the WWDC live stream in the video player below, read on for new things that will be announced at WWDC!





Apple has several updates planned for iOS 18 at WWDC. Key rumored features include:

Home Screen Customization: Users can freely place app icons and widgets, breaking free from the grid layout.





Apple Maps Upgrade: Custom route creation allows users to design their own travel routes.





Settings App Overhaul: Enhanced interface and powerful search features for better organization.





App Icon Theming: Ability to change app icon colors system-wide.





Control Center Refresh: Updated music widget and improved HomeKit integration for better customization.







iPhone 16 Pro: New camera specs, including a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera for improved low-light performance.

iOS 18: Features AI-powered summarization, enhanced audio transcription, and a secure AI data processing model.

OLED MacBook Pro: Expected in 2026 as demand for OLED displays grows.

iPhone 14 Pro: Available as a refurbished model, a rare move by Apple.

Apple TV for Android: