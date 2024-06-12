  X Is Giving Us The Option To Hide Likes  

X has introduced a feature allowing paid users to hide their likes. It’s being rolled out as a new feature for those who subscribe to their premium service.

You can find this option under Profile Personalization, and it makes your Likes tab only visible to you, keeping your liked timeline hidden from X’s APIs.

This move is in line with what platforms like Threads and Bluesky are doing, giving users more privacy options. Essentially, X is trying to boost user privacy while giving people incentive to go for their paid subscription. It’s a smart way to cater to the growing demand for personal control over our online presence.

The decision to allow paid users to hide their likes on X, formerly Twitter, has its pros and cons.

Pros: Privacy: Enhances user privacy by allowing users to keep their liked posts private.





Appeal to Paid Users: Adds another incentive for users to subscribe to X Premium, potentially increasing revenue. Cons: Transparency: Reduces transparency, as likes can be indicative of a user's interests and endorsements.





Community Engagement: Might impact community engagement and interactions based on liked content.

