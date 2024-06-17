   
 
YOUTUBE Just Added A NEW NOTES Feature, Similar To X

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

YouTube is rolling out a new feature where viewers can add context-based notes to videos. Think of it as a way to add comments that clarify whether something's a parody, an update on a product or correcting something that's been misrepresented. 

 

For example, if a video is a parody or there's an update on something, it’ll show in a little box below the video. Users in the U.S. will begin to see notes on videos over the summer of 2024.

 

This echoes Community Notes on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and their user-generated feedback that provide additional context or information about tweets. These notes can clarify whether content is misleading, provide extra details, or offer corrections. 

 

Only a limited number of people can be contributors for now. Third-party evaluators will rate how helpful the notes are, and YouTube will use that feedback to improve the system over time.

 

It's starting in the U.S. on mobile and could possibly expand later based on results. it’s available as an opt-in trial through Google Search Labs.


In general, this sounds like a good step forward to reducing the amount craziness and exaggeration that happens on social media platforms. It’s also just in time for the US presidential election in the Fall.


YouTube Notes will be rated by third-party evaluators for helpfulness. The goal is to make information on YouTube even better. Exciting stuff, right? You can read more about it here on the YouTube Blog.
  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
