   
 
Spacelab
GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL Is Taking A Fallow Year in 2026. But 2025 IS ON!

  
     
   
     
In 2026, the Glastonbury Festival will take a break, as confirmed by co-organizer Emily Eavis in the festival's own Glastonbury Free Press.

 

This break is designed to allow the land to recover.

 

Eavis expressed excitement about the upcoming festival, noting it will be especially vibrant as it combines elements planned for two years.

 

The 41st edition of the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset just concluded, featuring major acts like LCD Soundsystem, Dua Lipa, and Orbital, and drew 210,000 attendees across over 100 stages.

 

Find more on music Festivals in the Spacelab Music Festival Guide.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
