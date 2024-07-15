  GOOGLE Is Allegedly Planning Its BIGGEST Startup Acquisition Ever  

Google is thinking about shelling out a whopping $23 billion to acquire Wiz, a big name cloud cybersecurity outfit with ties to Amazon and Oracle, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This deal would be the priciest in Google’s history, almost doubling what they forked over for Motorola Mobility back in 2012.

Based right in the hustle of New York City, Wiz specializes in security tools aimed at the business sector. They shield corporate cloud setups by smoothing out differences between various cloud environments, which lets companies quickly spot and tackle major security risks.

This move by Google seems tailor-made to take on Microsoft, especially given their recent string of embarrassing security snafus.

Thomas Kurian, the CEO at Google Cloud, is the main man pushing this deal forward, per The New York Times. If they pull it off, it could really cement Google’s standing as a top-tier secure cloud platform.

This strategy isn’t new for them; just look at their recent purchases like a half-billion-dollar cloud security startup in 2022 and Mandiant for $5.4 billion, the folks who cracked the SolarWinds hack.