  New APPLE AI Features Are Delayed  

Apple's new AI features are going to be fashionably late, missing the initial launch of their upcoming iPhone and iPad software updates. The delay is actually a good thing, though, giving Apple more time to iron out the kinks.

Apple Intelligence will start rolling out to users with software updates by October. So, while iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 are still on track for their September release, the new Apple AI stuff will follow a few weeks later, possibly even at Apple’s annual Fall event.

Interestingly though, Apple is breaking tradition a bit by letting developers get an early look at Apple Intelligence through the iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas, starting as soon as this week.

Normally, they hold off on previewing follow-up updates until the first wave of new software is officially out.

Apple teased these new features in June at their Worldwide Developers Conference, promising they’d be part of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

Now it looks like we'll have to wait for a subsequent update to see them in action.