  New DYSON OnTrac Headphones Are AMAZING  

Dyson just announced its second pair of headphones, the OnTrac headphones which combine air purification noise-canceling headphones into one.

They have replaceable ear cushions and ear cups, so you can change things up and even match your headphones to what you’re wearing.

Check out “CNC Aluminum” with a gray finish & yellow cushions, CNC Copper” with a purple headband & cushions, “Ceramic Cinnabar” has a light red headband & cushions and finally “CNC Black Nickel,” all sleek and black.

You can get up to 55 hours of listening on a charge. They feature on-head detection, so they pause music when you take them off.

