   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
TECH MUSIC FESTIVALS METAVERSE        
 
     
     
 
     
 

New DYSON OnTrac Headphones Are AMAZING

  
     
  New DYSON OnTrac Headphones Are AMAZING  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Dyson just announced its second pair of headphones, the OnTrac headphones which combine air purification noise-canceling headphones into one.

 

They have replaceable ear cushions and ear cups, so you can change things up and even match your headphones to what you’re wearing.

 

Check out “CNC Aluminum” with a gray finish & yellow cushions, CNC Copper” with a purple headband & cushions, “Ceramic Cinnabar” has a light red headband & cushions and finally “CNC Black Nickel,” all sleek and black.

 

You can get up to 55 hours of listening on a charge. They feature on-head detection, so they pause music when you take them off.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 