Top Publishers Join PERPLEXITY AI’s New Revenue Sharing Program

  
     
Perplexity is rolling out a new program to share ad revenue with publishing partners after facing some plagiarism accusations recently.


They’ve called it the “Publishers’ Program” and have already signed up some big names like Time, Der Spiegel, Fortune, Entrepreneur, The Texas Tribune, and Automattic.


The idea is that when Perplexity uses content from these publishers in response to user queries, the publishers will get a slice of the ad revenue. 


Partners will score a free one-year subscription to Perplexity’s Enterprise Pro tier, access to developer tools, and some valuable insights via Scalepost.ai, an AI startup that tracks how often a publisher’s articles show up in search results.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
