DECADENCE ARIZONA Lineup And Tickets Are Out

  
     
Decadence in Arizona is like the ultimate New Years Eve vibe check. 

 

Picture this: you’re in the desert, but instead of cacti and coyotes, it’s all about insane beats, neon lights, and a crowd that’s totally here for the same thing—just losing themselves in the music. 

 

The lineup is always fire, with EDM legends and fresh talent, so you know the energy’s gonna be on another level. 

 

 

 

It’s like everyone’s collectively saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming the new one with a bass drop that shakes the ground. If you’re looking to start your year with some serious vibes, this is where you wanna be.

 

So here's the details for Decadence Arizona 2024:

 
The phase one lineup for its 10th anniversary celebration has just been released and artists include deadmau5, Dom Dolla, Excision, ISOxo, Mau P, Tchami x Malaa: No Redemption, & TroyBoi. See the complete lineup poster farther below.

 

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

 

 

Decadence Arizona Tickets

 

Payment plans are available. Early access to tickets begins Thursday, August 15 at 10am PT.

Regular tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10am PT.

 

