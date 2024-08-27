   
 
Experience Hypnotic Backdrops and Sacred Geometry With Hallucinarium At Amnesia Ibiza

  
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 


elrow is about to drop an insane new experience called “Hallucinarium,” and it’s in collaboration with legendary artists Alex and Allyson Grey. It’s happening Saturday, September 28 from 11:00 PM until 6:00 AM. Tickets here.

 

Picture this: on September 31 at Amnesia Ibiza, right when the Ibiza season wraps up, you’re diving into a mind-bending, hyper-sensory event.

 

It’s inspired by the Greys’ trippy, spiritual art, and it’s gonna take you on a wild ride through different levels of consciousness. Think of super hypnotic backdrops.

 

You’ll see performers in these otherworldly costumes that the Greys designed, and the DJ lineup has names like Hugel, Cloonee, Chelina Manuhutu, Eats Everything b2b Andres Campo,  Toni Varga, and Bastian Bux.

 

This event is where the Grey's famous sacred geometry art comes alive—trippy visuals with transcendental beings moving against these super mind-bending backdrops.

 

Hallucinarium looks like an epic mix of art, music, and vibes that’ll make you see the world in a whole new way.

 

Elrow is a company in Spain that organizes electronic dance music events internationally, usually for Techno and House music.

 

