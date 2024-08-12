  FNGRS CRSSD Just Announced Its PROPER NYE/NYD 2024 Lineup  

FNGRS CRSSD just dropped the phase one lineup for the PROPER NYE/NYD event at Petco Park, and it’s looking .

The ticket sale starts on August 20 for alumni and August 21 for the general public.

Alumni Presale – Tuesday, 8/20 @ 12PM PT

SMS Community Presale – Wednesday, 8/21 @ 12PM PT

General On-Sale – Wednesday, 8/21 @ 2PM PT





The dates are of course Dec 31 - Jan 1, featuring top electronic music artists.

Expect killer sets from Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Cirez D AC Slater, Boys Noize, Cassian, Dom Dolla, Elderbrook, Eli Brown, Enrico Sangiuliano, John Summit, Lane 8 B2B Sultan + Shepard, Matroda, Mau P, Mindchatter, Oppidan, Patrick Topping, Sofia Kourtesis + More.

They’re also doing special label takeovers with Anjunadeep and Lane 8's This Never Happened, so you know the vibes will be on point.









PROPER NYE/NYD San Diego Lineup (A-Z)

AC Slater

Andruss

Ayybo

Boys Noize

Cassian

Charlotte de Witte

Cirez D

Dom Dolla

Durante b2b HANA

Elderbrook

Eli Brown

EMBRZ

Enrico Sangiuliano

Eric Prydz

Fatima Hajji

Francis Mercier

John Summit

Joseph Ray

Kasablanca

Kasbo live

Lane 8 b2b Sultan + Shepard

Layton Giordani

Le Youth

Luttrell

Marsh

Massane

Matroda

Mau P

Mindchatter

Moon Kyo

Oppidan

Otherwish

Patrick Topping

Rinzen

Romain Garcia

Sofia Kourtesis

Vandelux