FNGRS CRSSD Just Announced Its PROPER NYE/NYD 2024 Lineup

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

FNGRS CRSSD just dropped the phase one lineup for the PROPER NYE/NYD event at Petco Park, and it’s looking


The ticket sale starts on August 20 for alumni and August 21 for the general public.

 

Alumni Presale – Tuesday, 8/20 @ 12PM PT

SMS Community Presale – Wednesday, 8/21 @ 12PM PT

General On-Sale – Wednesday, 8/21 @ 2PM PT

The dates are of course  Dec 31 - Jan 1, featuring top electronic music artists. 

 

Expect killer sets from Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Cirez D AC Slater, Boys Noize, Cassian, Dom Dolla, Elderbrook, Eli Brown, Enrico Sangiuliano, John Summit, Lane 8 B2B Sultan + Shepard, Matroda, Mau P, Mindchatter, Oppidan, Patrick Topping, Sofia Kourtesis + More.

They’re also doing special label takeovers with Anjunadeep and Lane 8's This Never Happened, so you know the vibes will be on point.


PROPER NYE/NYD San Diego Lineup (A-Z)

AC Slater
Andruss
Ayybo
Boys Noize
Cassian
Charlotte de Witte
Cirez D
Dom Dolla
Durante b2b HANA
Elderbrook
Eli Brown
EMBRZ
Enrico Sangiuliano
Eric Prydz
Fatima Hajji
Francis Mercier
John Summit
Joseph Ray
Kasablanca
Kasbo live
Lane 8 b2b Sultan + Shepard
Layton Giordani
Le Youth
Luttrell
Marsh
Massane
Matroda
Mau P
Mindchatter
Moon Kyo
Oppidan
Otherwish
Patrick Topping
Rinzen
Romain Garcia
Sofia Kourtesis
Vandelux

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
