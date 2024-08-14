   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
TECH MUSIC FESTIVALS METAVERSE        
 
     
     
 
     
 

GOOGLE GEMINI LIVE Was Just Released - Find Out What This Means

  
     
  GOOGLE GEMINI LIVE Was Just Released - Find Out What This Means  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Google used to feel like it was lagging behind in the AI game, with big names like Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Mistral taking the lead. But not anymore.

 

They’ve just jumped ahead with Gemini Live, a new voice mode for their AI model, Gemini. 

 

It’s an interactive model that allows users to communicate through language, similar to ChatGPT's voice mode.

 

With Gemini Live, you can have deep voice chats with Google’s AI-powered chatbot right from your smartphone. Google’s stepped up their game with a speech engine that’s more consistent, emotionally expressive, and realistic. 

 

You can even jump in with a follow-up question while Gemini’s talking, and it’ll keep up with your conversation style in real time.

 

Gemini Live is available in English on Android via the Gemini app for $20 a month, with an iOS version and more languages on the way.

 

So while OpenAI might’ve shown off something similar first, Google’s about to make it accessible to way more people, faster.

 

 

 

Key points about the Gemini Live release:

 

Launch Date: Available starting August 13th, in English.  

Platform Availability: Initially launching on Pixel phones, with plans to expand to Samsung and other Android phones later this month.  

Capabilities: Allows for interactive conversations and tasks using natural language, similar to ChatGPT's voice mode.  

 

Purpose: To enhance user experience and productivity by enabling seamless interactions with AI on Android devices.
  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 