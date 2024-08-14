  GOOGLE GEMINI LIVE Was Just Released - Find Out What This Means  

Google used to feel like it was lagging behind in the AI game, with big names like Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Mistral taking the lead. But not anymore.

They’ve just jumped ahead with Gemini Live, a new voice mode for their AI model, Gemini.

It’s an interactive model that allows users to communicate through language, similar to ChatGPT's voice mode.

With Gemini Live, you can have deep voice chats with Google’s AI-powered chatbot right from your smartphone. Google’s stepped up their game with a speech engine that’s more consistent, emotionally expressive, and realistic.

You can even jump in with a follow-up question while Gemini’s talking, and it’ll keep up with your conversation style in real time.

Gemini Live is available in English on Android via the Gemini app for $20 a month, with an iOS version and more languages on the way.

So while OpenAI might’ve shown off something similar first, Google’s about to make it accessible to way more people, faster.

Launch Date: Available starting August 13th, in English.





Platform Availability: Initially launching on Pixel phones, with plans to expand to Samsung and other Android phones later this month.





Capabilities: Allows for interactive conversations and tasks using natural language, similar to ChatGPT's voice mode.

Purpose: