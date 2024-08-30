Zamna Festival is gearing up for a big return to Hï Ibiza on September 12, 2024, after making waves with its debut earlier this year.

It’s got a really cool, free-spirited vibe that’s going to turn Hï Ibiza into an amazing experience. Get tickets here.

With great names like Stephan Bodzin, Massano, and Andrea Oliva, they’re taking over multiple rooms in the club, each one offering a different flavor of electronic beats—from melodic techno to deeper underground sounds. It’s shaping up to be an epic night you won’t want to miss. See the full lineup below.

This event follows a successful debut earlier in the year, marking another collaboration between the immersive Mexican festival experience and what's often referred to as the world's No. 1 club.

This shows a growing exchange between Mexico's mystical electronic music scene and Ibiza's global dance music hub.

Hï Ibiza, crowned the World’s #1 Club by DJ Mag for three consecutive years (2022-2024), has redefined the clubbing experience since its opening in 2017.

The club features cutting-edge music programs, world-class artists, and secret parties across three innovative rooms, enhanced by luxury amenities and breathtaking outdoor terraces.