  Modest Mouse Tour | Good News for People Who Love Bad News Anniversary  

Modest Mouse have just announced a tour for the remainder of 2024, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album Good News For People Who Love Bad News. CHECK TICKETS >
There was both a digital expanded version and a vinyl re-issue released earlier in 2024. You can listen to a remix of the song “Ocean Breathes Salty,” remixed by poolside, below.
The album also comes with remixes from Justin Raisen, Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT, and more.
The vinyl package includes an eight-page booklet.
10-28 Honolulu, HI - The Republik TICKETS
10-30 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater TICKETS
11-01 Portland, OR - Rev Hall TICKETS
11-02 Portland, OR - Rev Hall TICKETS
11-03 Portland, OR - Rev Hall TICKETS
11-05 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater TICKETS
11-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether TICKETS
11-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether TICKETS
11-08 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether TICKETS
11-09 San Diego, CA - The Sound TICKETS
11-11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom TICKETS
11-12 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha TICKETS
11-13 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater TICKETS
11-14 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed TICKETS
11-16 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit TICKETS
11-17 Toronto, Ontario - History TICKETS
11-19 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway TICKETS
11-20 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia TICKETS
11-21 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel TICKETS
11-22 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel TICKETS
11-23 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel TICKETS