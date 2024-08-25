   
 
Modest Mouse Tour | Good News for People Who Love Bad News Anniversary

  
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Modest Mouse have just announced a tour for the remainder of 2024, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album  Good News For People Who Love Bad News. CHECK TICKETS >


There was both a digital expanded version and a vinyl re-issue released earlier in 2024. You can listen to a remix of the song “Ocean Breathes Salty,” remixed by poolside, below.


The album also comes with remixes from Justin Raisen, Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT, and more. 


The vinyl package includes an eight-page booklet.

 

 

 

10-28 Honolulu, HI - The Republik TICKETS


10-30 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater TICKETS


11-01 Portland, OR - Rev Hall TICKETS


11-02 Portland, OR - Rev Hall TICKETS


11-03 Portland, OR - Rev Hall TICKETS


11-05 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater TICKETS


11-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether TICKETS


11-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether TICKETS


11-08 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether TICKETS


11-09 San Diego, CA - The Sound TICKETS


11-11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom TICKETS


11-12 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha TICKETS


11-13 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater TICKETS


11-14 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed TICKETS


11-16 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit TICKETS


11-17 Toronto, Ontario - History TICKETS


11-19 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway TICKETS


11-20 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia TICKETS


11-21 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel TICKETS


11-22 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel TICKETS


11-23 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel TICKETS

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
