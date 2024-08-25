  Modest Mouse Tour | Good News for People Who Love Bad News Anniversary  

Modest Mouse have just announced a tour for the remainder of 2024, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album Good News For People Who Love Bad News. CHECK TICKETS >

There was both a digital expanded version and a vinyl re-issue released earlier in 2024. You can listen to a remix of the song “Ocean Breathes Salty,” remixed by poolside, below.

The album also comes with remixes from Justin Raisen, Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT, and more.

The vinyl package includes an eight-page booklet.

10-28 Honolulu, HI - The Republik TICKETS



10-30 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater TICKETS



11-01 Portland, OR - Rev Hall TICKETS



11-02 Portland, OR - Rev Hall TICKETS



11-03 Portland, OR - Rev Hall TICKETS



11-05 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater TICKETS



11-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether TICKETS



11-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether TICKETS



11-08 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether TICKETS



11-09 San Diego, CA - The Sound TICKETS



11-11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom TICKETS



11-12 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha TICKETS



11-13 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater TICKETS



11-14 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed TICKETS



11-16 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit TICKETS



11-17 Toronto, Ontario - History TICKETS



11-19 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway TICKETS



11-20 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia TICKETS



11-21 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel TICKETS



11-22 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel TICKETS



11-23 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel TICKETS

