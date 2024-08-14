NEON CITY MUSIC FESTIVAL - A Free Festival In Las Vegas Without Fences

Neon City Music Festival is a fresh event that's about to light up Downtown Las Vegas from November 22-24, 2024.



What's cool is that it's totally free and open to all ages, so anyone can just wander in and soak up the vibes. They're timing it perfectly with the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, which means the whole city’s gonna be buzzing.



Picture this: the festival's taking over everything from the Fremont Street Experience through the Arts District, right up to The STRAT.



What makes Neon City Music Festival stand out is that it’s literally a “festival without fences.” No tickets, no barriers—just good times for everyone.

Derek Stevens, one of the big names in the downtown casino scene, is behind it, along with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and a bunch of other heavy hitters.



They've got a killer mix of music lined up across multiple stages, plus all the local food and drinks you can handle.



Oh, and there’s gonna be some wild art installations, laser shows, fireworks—you name it. They’re even throwing some 3D graphics up on that giant Viva Vision screen.



They’re pitching it as an alternative to the F1 hype, giving both locals and tourists a different kind of experience that weekend. If it goes well, it could become a regular thing in the Vegas calendar.

They haven’t dropped the headliners yet, but keep an ear out—it’s gonna be big.