   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
TECH MUSIC FESTIVALS METAVERSE        
 
     
     
 
     
 

New FLYING LOTUS Song “Garmonbozia” Is Good

  
     
  New FLYING LOTUS Song “Garmonbozia” Is Good  
     
  By Spacelab  
   

 

 

This is such rad news, there's a new song by Flying Lotus Out called “Garmonbozia.”

 

So how is it? The song has a slouching bassline and the beat the sort of lurches along at a midtempo beat but it's kind of uplifting and good vibes.

 

There are bursts of synths  with sort of 80s sci-fi appeal,  but they're not out of place. They fit right in with the vibe of the song.

 

 

 

This is the first new Flying Lotus music since 2022.

 

One of the things that makes this unique is that Flying Lotus is doing the singing himself, whereas most of his tracks with vocals have featured singers.

 

The new song has eerie, atmospheric tones and takes  inspiration from the Twin Peaks series by David Lynch.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 