  New FLYING LOTUS Song “Garmonbozia” Is Good  

This is such rad news, there's a new song by Flying Lotus Out called “Garmonbozia.”

So how is it? The song has a slouching bassline and the beat the sort of lurches along at a midtempo beat but it's kind of uplifting and good vibes.

There are bursts of synths with sort of 80s sci-fi appeal, but they're not out of place. They fit right in with the vibe of the song.

This is the first new Flying Lotus music since 2022.

One of the things that makes this unique is that Flying Lotus is doing the singing himself, whereas most of his tracks with vocals have featured singers.

The new song has eerie, atmospheric tones and takes inspiration from the Twin Peaks series by David Lynch.