New IOS 18.1 Features, Release Date and AI

Here's everything the Apple community knows about iOS 18.1 so far.

Writing Tools

The writing tools feature in iOS 18.1 will enable us to summarize, proofread and rewrite text.

New Siri Features

IOS 18.1 will have a new design for Siri both visually and in terms of capability. These updates won't be available until most likely next year (2025).



We'll be able to switch between voice and text prompts, and we can expect detailed answers to our questions.

Release Date

The best guess for an iOS 18.1 release date will be late October. The release date usually usually happens around the third week of October, and there's no reason to believe that anything will be different this year.

AI, Apple Intelligence Features

The AI features are probably the most anticipated, but are the fuzziest expectations for the release.

Photo App Features

The Photos app will have new search capabilities powered by Apple intelligence, so we can track down specific photos.



Look for an improved video search as well as an enhanced ability to use the create memory feature by being a description and letting the app go.



