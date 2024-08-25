   
 
Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel Tour Dates

  
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Queens of the Stone Age have canceled the rest of their tour dates for 2024, because their frontman Josh Homme is having ongoing health issues.

 

Josh had surgery in July and now needs to prioritize his recovery. The cancellation of tour dates includes individual shows as well as festival appearances.

 

The band states: "QOTSA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows. Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year.”
 
Queens of the Stone Age are blend of hard rock stone rock and alternative rock. Their music is characterized by heavy and distorted guitar riffs mixed with hypnotic and repetitive rhythms.

It has a raw gritty edge and assertive desert rock sound. It emphasizes groove and atmosphere of flashy souls and also has a bit of an experimental approach.

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
