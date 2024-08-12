After a huge debut with 15,000 fans, Shaquille O’Neal's “Shaq's Bass All Stars Festival” is making a comeback, and it’s gearing up to be even bigger and better this time around.

Set a calendar notification for November 16, 2024, because Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas, is about to become the epicenter of the bass music scene once again.

Presale: Friday, August 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM CST





General Sale: Friday, August 16, 2024, at 12:00 PM CST





Get tickets here

The buzz for the largest bass music festival in Texas is spreading across the country. Co-produced with Medium Rare and Disco Donnie Presents, this festival isn’t just about the beats—expect a full-on sensory experience with local Texas flavors, interactive brand spots, and some seriously cool photo ops, all set against a backdrop of cutting-edge audio-visuals.

The lineup includes people from the bass music world, including rising stars and big names like DIESEL, Dion Timmer, Dirt Monkey, Eptic, and Space Laces, along with NGHTMRE, Dimension, Peekaboo, Celo, Grabbitz, Muerte, Perry Wayne, Rated R, Sora, Kozmoz, Space Wizard, and Stoned Level and more.

DIESEL (aka Shaq) isn’t just dabbling in music—this guy lives for it. His connection to rhythm goes way beyond his legendary NBA career. This festival is a reflection of his journey in music, especially his love for dubstep, which hit hard with his debut electronic album, 'GORILLA WARFARE,' last fall. The album blew up, catching the attention of Rolling Stone and Variety, and even sparked a viral moment on Bobbi Althoff's Really Good Podcast.

So, get psyched for November 16, when Panther Island Pavilion turns into the ultimate bass music hotspot.

With two massive stages and 17 top-tier acts, Shaq's Bass All Stars Festival promises an intense, high-energy experience that’ll keep you buzzing long after the music stops.