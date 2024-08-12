  SPORE OUTBREAK At LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE Music Festival: What You Need To Know  

There's a rising threat of Valley Fever cases increasing in California, driven by climate change.

This became an issue at the Lightning In Bottle music festival in May of 2024, when 14 people at the festival became infected with Valley Fever. Some needed hospitalization.

The symptoms that were found in infected individuals, including musician Eric Mattson, included things like severe body aches, joint pain, night sweats, and weight loss. Valley fever is sometimes mistaken for pneumonia, leading to people get the wrong treatment.

“Past outbreaks of Valley Fever have been associated with exposure to dust and dirt at outdoor events and job sites where dirt was being disturbed in areas of California where Valley fever is common,” reads a news release from the California Department of Public Health.

Valley Fever is not transmitted person to person though. It’s also not a virus, but rather a spore outbreak of a fungus.

It appears that there is no fault by the festival organizers, nor anything they could have done to foresee conditions making this happen. It’s early on in an emerging issue.

Environmental Factors: The fungus thrives in hot, dry climates, with heavy rain followed by heat increasing risk.

Geographical Spread: The disease may expand beyond California and Arizona as climate conditions change.

Public Awareness: Attendees and residents in affected areas are urged to be aware of symptoms and seek proper testing.