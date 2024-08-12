  What’s The Deal With Burning Man? Tickets Aren’t Selling.  

Burning Man has released a last-minute round of about 3,000 tickets in response to not selling enough tickets.

Attendance has been sub-optimal since the pandemic because of extreme weather events and a decline in relevance of the festival.

Some say Burning Man has become too commercial, too overhyped and too much of a social media influencer hang out.

Last year saw some pretty crazy weather, with severe rains setting in and creating some pretty wild conditions. Imagine a hard desert surface getting soaked with rain, difficult it would be to walk around or even drive when you want to leave.

This led to a sort of lockdown (although that might be too strong of a word) where everybody had to stay instead of leaving the festival.

They had to wait until conditions improved, so about 77,000 people had to sit tight.

Party On

Needless to say, a lot of people freaked out. This obviously is not the fault of festival organizers, since they can't control the weather.

Lots of people embraced the harsh conditions tho, and found creative ways to enjoy Burning Man even though it was muddy.

So here’s the deal with tickets—they usually pop up a few weeks before the festival kicks off.

If you want last-minute tickets, they’ve reopened their ticket aid program.

So if last year’s chaos made you think twice, or if you’re new to the scene, they’re offering some lower-priced $220 tickets to get you back in the game.

