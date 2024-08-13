  YOUTUBE Has A SLEEP TIMER Now  

   
 
  By Spacelab  
     
 

YouTube is playing around with a new sleep timer feature, but it's only for Premium subscribers right now. Basically, you can set a timer to automatically pause your video after a certain amount of time.

Here's the story:

 

  • Who gets it? It’s in the testing phase and just for Premium users at the moment.

  • Where can you use it? It’s available on both the desktop and mobile apps.

  • Timer choices: You can set it for 10, 15, 20, 30, 45, or 60 minutes, or just have it stop at the end of whatever video you're watching.

  • Finding it: On your desktop, you’ll see the option in the playback menu. On mobile, it’s under “Additional settings.”

This could be a game-changer for if you like to drift off while watching or listen to YouTube or for anyone trying to cut down on screen time before bed. No more waking up to videos still playing in the middle of the night.

 

If you're not on Premium but still want a sleep timer for YouTube, don’t worry:

  • Third-party apps: There are free sleep timer apps for Android and iOS that work with YouTube.

  • Device tricks: On iOS, you can use the built-in Clock app to set a sleep timer that stops all media playback, including YouTube.

Just keep in mind, since this feature is still being tested, it might change or even disappear in the future.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
