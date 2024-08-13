  YOUTUBE Is Mixing Short and Long Videos In One Feed Now  

YouTube has started blending short and long videos into one feed now. It makes everything smoother and easier to find, whether you’re in the mood for a quick clip or something longer.

Instead of jumping between different sections, everything’s right there.

They’re doing this to keep us hooked longer and help creators get more eyes on their stuff, no matter the format. It’s kind of like how TikTok and Instagram do it, with everything mixed together, and it’s been working for them, so YouTube’s jumping on board too.

Shorts have gained immense popularity with billions of daily views. Merging formats could help leverage this popularity to drive more views across all content types.

Instead of having separate sections for Shorts and long-form videos, users in the experiment might see a mix of both formats in their feeds, including the Shorts feed and the main Watch page.

By combining formats, YouTube aims to help viewers find more content that interests them, regardless of whether it's a short or long video.

