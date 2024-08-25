  iPhone 16 Release Date Announced - What To Expect  

We finally have news around an iPhone release date for this fall! The new iPhone will be announced on September 10 in which we can expect to not only hear about iPhones but also the Apple Watch, AirPods and more.

This news comes from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who has an incredible track record of predicting Apple news. There's no official word from Apple yet on a release date, but if Gurman says it it's very likely to be true.

So we can expect with the new iPhone 6 that it will have a bigger screen on the pro models and new camera features. We can also expect the artificial intelligence tools known as Apple intelligence to be rolled out.

The Apple Watch series 10 will also be announced at the Apple event and the main things to look for in the new watch is a larger screen and that the watch itself will be thinner.

As for AirPods, Apple will offer new low end and mid tear versions of the headphones. Will get noise cancellation for the first time with the mid-level AirPods.

