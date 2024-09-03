  Amazon + Claude AI Combine For New ‘Remarkable Alexa’ - Find Out More  

Amazon is giving Alexa a serious upgrade by teaming up with Anthropic’s Claude AI instead of just relying on their own internal tech. Amazon is calling this new version "Remarkable Alexa," and it has a release date in October 2024. This isn’t just a small tweak either—Alexa will to get way smarter in this version, becoming on the first “AI Agents” to hit the market. Remarkable Alexa can handle everything from drafting emails to ordering takeout and even managing your smart home just the way you like it. Amazon has made this move because their own AI wasn’t cutting it, especially when it came to speed and responsiveness. This new and improved Alexa is going to be a paid service, somewhere between $5 and $10 a month, but the basic Alexa will still be free. This is Amazon’s plan to stay ahead of the game and take on competitors like Google’s Gemini and Apple’s Siri. Some people think that once an app has been free, people won’t pay for an upgraded version, but I disagree. A lot of people are willing to pay for more capabilities. On top of that, the new Alexa will have context-aware conversations, personalized responses, and next-level home automation. It’s going to feel less like a gadget and more like a really smart assistant who actually gets you. So far, people seem intrigued by the idea that Alexa that can handle more complex tasks, offer personalized responses, and serve as a more intelligent home automation hub​.



