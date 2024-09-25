Antics From Interpol Turns 20: Get The Special Edition And Limited Vinyl Releases + LISTEN

Interpol is turning back the clock to celebrate 20 years of Antics. After announcing tour dates last month, they've now rolled out a full reissue of their sophomore gem, streaming everywhere today with physical editions coming later this year.

First dropped on September 27, 2004, Antics gave us unforgettable tracks like “Evil,” “C'mere,” and “Slow Hands.”

The 20th-anniversary edition throws in the bonus track “Direction”—originally from the Six Feet Under soundtrack—and a live recording from their 2005 show in Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes.

Vinyl collectors: the reissue lands in three variants—a limited-edition red vinyl, a Mexico-exclusive red, green, and white vinyl, and a made-to-order 3xLP box set with a 30-page book of photos and writings.

The red and tri-color editions drop on October 25th and November 9th, respectively. Pre-orders for the box set are open through November 14th.