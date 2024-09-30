Apple Won’t Invest In ChatGPT Creator OpenAI

In a surprising turn of events, Apple has decided not to invest in OpenAI's latest funding round aiming to raise up to $6.5 billion. Initially keen on participating, they pulled out at the last minute—a notable move since Apple rarely invests directly in other major tech companies.





Meanwhile, Microsoft and Nvidia are still all in. Microsoft, already deep into OpenAI with significant investments, is expected to contribute even more.

This could push OpenAI's valuation to a staggering $150 billion, cementing its status as one of the world's most valuable AI startups.

Interestingly, despite stepping back financially, Apple isn't completely out of the loop. There are whispers of ongoing collaborations that might see OpenAI's tech enhancing future iOS versions, potentially giving Siri a much-needed boost in world knowledge.



