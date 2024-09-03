  CIRCOLOCO And TEKSUPPORT Announced Insane Lineup For CIRCOLOCO HALLOWEEN  

CircoLoco and Teksupport announced the lineup for CircoLoco Halloween in New York City, and every party is going to be unforgettable. The vibe that Circoloco brings is always above and beyond.

The event will feature three nights of parties across two weeks, October 25 & 26 and Nov 1, 2024. Catch the full lineup poster farther below.

Presale tickets for CircoLoco Halloween go on sale Tuesday, September 3 at 12:00 PM EST. Hit Laylo to get exclusive presale access.

CircoLoco is an iconic Ibiza brand. It started as a Monday after hours party in Ibiza back in 1999.

Over the past 25 years though, it's grown into a global brand that is now known for innovative lineups, and staying true to its roots.

So, the lineup looks good and includes &ME vs Rampa, Âme, Bedouin, BLOND:ISH, Chloé Caillet, Chris Stussy, Dixon, Golfos (Pawsa vs Dennis Cruz), Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Luciano, Mink, Prospa, Rony Seikaly, Seth Troxler, Skream, and The Martinez Brothers.

It's a great chance to catch House, Techno, Deep House, Minimal/Tech House, and Melodic House & Techno at three parties to wind out the season.

Teksupport is a New York City-based underground events collective known for cutting-edge production and musical curation.