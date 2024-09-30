  Chappell Roan Canceled Her All Things Go Festival Gig. Find Out Why.  

Chappell Roan canceled her festival gigs at All Things Go this past weekend.

She’s been going through a lot lately and says it’s been overwhelming — she’s really feeling the pressure. She apologized to fans who were looking forward to her NYC and DC shows, saying she just couldn’t do it. She posted the announcement on her Instagram story on Sept. 27, mentioning she needs to focus on her health right now.

Roan was supposed to perform in NYC on Sept. 28 and DC on Sept. 29. The 26-year-old’s had a wild ride to fame lately — like, she even broke an attendance record at Lollapalooza back in August.

But now, she’s stepping back for a bit, saying she wants to give her best when she’s on stage and right now, she just needs to prioritize herself. Totally understandable.

Recently, Roan got into some heat after sharing her thoughts on politics. In a Guardian interview, she talked about why she won’t endorse Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

She’s for LGBTQ rights but says she’s got issues with the government on both sides and encourages people to really think critically and focus on local voting.

One of her main points is Trans rights need to be decided by trans people, not cis people.

But the internet, of course, had a lot to say, especially about her comment that “there's problems on both sides.” Cue the backlash.

Roan didn’t stay quiet, though. She addressed it on TikTok, saying her words were taken out of context. She emphasized that she’s all about educating yourself on who and what you’re voting for and made it clear she’s definitely *not* voting for Trump.

