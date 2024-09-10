  It’s Back ... FYRE FESTIVAL II Is Happening In 2025. Get The Details.  

Fyre Festival II is officially set to take place from April 25-28, 2025, on a private island off the coast of Mexico.

Despite the disastrous outcome of the original event in 2017, festival organizer Billy McFarland is pushing ahead with bold promises of a revamped experience.

No artists have been confirmed yet, McFarland is promising not only music but also unique events like karate combat and luxurious activities such as scuba diving and island hopping. So the vibes are vibin.’

Tickets are already being sold, ranging from $1,400 to over $1 million for a luxury “Prometheus Pass,” which includes exclusive experiences like yacht accommodations and high-end adventures​.

McFarland has emphasized that Fyre Festival II is about more than just the music—it's positioned as an immersive, adventure-filled experience. However, he is relying heavily on a production company to manage logistics this time around, hoping to avoid the chaos that marred the first festival​.