Jesus And Mary Chain Tour + Listen: Pop Seeds New Song
By Spacelab
The Jesus and Mary Chain have just released a new single titled “Pop Seeds” starting today, September 4, 2024.
This track offers a nostalgic nod to their early days, referencing their original band name, The Poppy Seeds.
The song captures a more optimistic, breezy psychedelic sound compared to the darker tones of their recent album Glasgow Eyes.“Pop Seeds” was recorded during the sessions for that album but stands out with its lighter vibe. Listen below.
The release comes ahead of their extensive tour with The Psychedelic Furs in North America this fall, followed by a UK tour in December.
Their upcoming performances will feature shows in cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles, concluding with dates in Glasgow and other UK venues.
You can stream “Pop Seeds” on digital platforms, and fans can also check out a second pressing of Glasgow Eyes on clear blue vinyl.
The Jesus And Mary Chain Tour Dates
09-29 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall TICKETS
10-01 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall TICKETS