Metallica Announce 2025 Tour Dates For North America

  
     
   
     
Metallica’s taking their M72 World Tour into its third year, adding a 2025 North American leg with 21 new dates. 


Things kick off April 12 at Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival, then it’s stadium stops in cities like Syracuse, Toronto, Nashville, Philly, and Houston. 


They’ll wrap it all up in Denver with back-to-back shows on June 27 and 29. Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies, Limxp Bizkit, and Ice Nine Kills are hopping on for select dates. Full tour dates below.

 


The tour first launched in 2023 after they dropped 72 Seasons and wraps this year with a Mexico City run, plus a charity gig in LA on December 13.

 

As always, a chunk of ticket sales goes to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation, which supports hunger relief, education, and more.

 

GET METALLICA TICKETS


 

Metallica Tour Dates 2025

 

04-12 Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World
04-19 Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome #
04-24 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre #
04-26 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre $
05-01 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium #
05-03 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium $
05-07 Blacksburg, VA - Lane Stadium #
05-09 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
05-11 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
05-23 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field $
05-25 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field #
05-28 Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium #
05-31 Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium #
06-03 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium #
06-06 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium $
06-08 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium #
06-14 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium #
06-20 Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium $
06-22 Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium #
06-27 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High $
06-29 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High #
# with Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies
$ with Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
