New MOUNT EERIE! Album, Songs And Tour. Find Out More.

  
     
Mount Eerie's got a new album called Night Palace dropping on November 1, 2024. 


It's been five years since Phil Elverum put out anything under the Mount Eerie name, so this is a big deal. 


This album is like a spiritual follow-up to that iconic The Glow pt. 2 from 2001, and it’s gonna have 26 tracks. 


Plus, he's already put out two singles, “I Walk” and “Broom of Wind,” check out the songs below.


 


The album is expected to delve into themes of home, studio, and the essence of unmediated creativity, all within a thickly analog, atmospheric soundscape.


 


Mount Eerie is the musical project of Phil Elverum, which is indie folk and indie rock known for deep introspective and atmospheric soundscapes.


The music has themes of nature, mortality, and the human experience through a lo-fi, analog aesthetic. 


The sound also blends  folk, ambient, and experimental music elements.


Mount Eerie Tour Dates

09-07 Olympia, WA - Northern Sky Festival at Oyster Bay Farm
10-14 Olympia, WA - Capitol Theatre
11-19 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw TICKETS
11-21 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether TICKETS

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
