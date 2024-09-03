   
 
Spacelab
OnePlus 13 Might Launch In October - With These Features

 
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in October 2024, and it’s shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. 

 

The OnePlus 13 is an upcoming flagship smartphone expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and a new camera design with vertically stacked Hasselblad-branded lenses​ and substantial performance improvements.

 

A major highlight is its massive 6,000mAh battery, which would make it a battery life leader compared to many current flagship phones. The phone will support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, similar to the OnePlus 12.

 

In terms of design, the OnePlus 13 is expected to introduce vertically stacked rear cameras with Hasselblad branding, moving away from the circular camera layout seen in previous models. 

 

The phone might also include a 6.8-inch 2K display with a new "quad micro curved" design, enhancing both aesthetics and handling.

 

Despite these exciting features, there are some concerns, particularly regarding the camera. 

 

The main sensor might remain the same as the OnePlus 12's 50MP camera, which has received mixed reviews. 

 

However, there’s speculation that OnePlus could incorporate more advanced camera technology from Oppo, its parent company.

 

The OnePlus 13 will likely debut in China first, with a global release following shortly after​ that.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
