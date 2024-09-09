  Radiohead Were Back Together For Rehearsals! Find Out Why  

Radiohead fans will be super excited to hear that the band recently reunited for rehearsals!

Bassist Colin Greenwood confirmed at a Q&A at the Hay Festival in Querétaro, Mexico that they gathered in a London studio about two months ago, describing the experience as “really fun.” However, there's no confirmation of a new tour or album in the immediate future, as the band members are still focused on various side projects.

It does sound like there could potentially be some new work happening in the future, with Johnny Greenwood saying “We’re still talking all the time, we just need to make a plan and get some time together sorted out in advance.”

So don’t expect anything soon.

Their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, has an experimental sound while blending post-rock, electronic, and jazz. Listen to it below.



