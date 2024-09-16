  Rødhåd Is Curating The Next fabric presents Mix + LISTEN  

Berlin techno heavyweight Rødhåd is the next name on the roster for the fabric presents mix series. If you're into deep, hypnotic techno darkness, this mix is gonna take you on a serious journey.

The release date is locked in for September 27, and it’s looking like Rødhåd is going all out with tracks from Nastia Reigel, Rene Wise, Matthys Lenne, Clotur and Tascamboy as part of the mix.

Keep an eye out for vinyl editions too—there’s always something special about having that physical release in hand.

Listen to the tracks Inception Report and Nightlife Experiences with Theo Nasa farther below.

He's known for those dark, atmospheric sets that pull you in and keep you there for hours, so expect nothing less with this.

Rødhåd’s been a staple in the Berlin scene for years now, and having him step into the fabric mix series feels like the perfect fit.

The Fabriclive series is a legendary mix compilation from London's iconic Fabric nightclub, focusing on bass-heavy genres like drum & bass, dubstep, and grime. It features mixes from top underground DJs, capturing the club's high-energy vibe. Each release is designed to reflect the artist's unique sound and the raw energy of Fabric’s dancefloors.

<a href="https://fabricrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fabric-presents-r-dh-d">fabric presents Rødhåd by Rødhåd</a>

Tracklist

CD / Digital

01. Rødhåd - Inception Report

02. Clotur - Apexis

03. Beste Hira - Time

04. Casual Treatment - Falling Backwards

05. Mathys Lenne - The Moon Speaks

06. Rill - Molar

07. Arkan - The Ones Who Suffers

08. Rødhåd - Nightlife Experiences feat. Theo Nasa

09. Delano Legito - Kyoshi

10. DVS1 - Droid

11. Inox Traxx - DSF

12. SAMA - Can You Find Meaning Within

13. Ignez - First Light

14. Nastia Reigel - Chaotic

15. UFO95 - Suspense

16. A Morgan - I Don't

17. Alarico - Hubris

18. Peryl - Eternal Delay

19. HIGHLIMITER - Lost In Fractals

20. Tascamboy - Recovery

21. Rene Wise - Children Of The Night

22. Klint - Drunk With Fuel

23. Marcal - Fear Is Your Enemy (Space Mix)

24. Augusto Taito - Mi Tierra

25. Phil Berg - Photons

26. Holden Federico - Close

27. .VRIL - Pump Out Kids

28. Out Of Place Artefacts - Science Faction

Vinyl

A1 Rødhåd - Inception Report

A2 Ignez - First Light

B1 Alarico - Hubris

B2 Peryl - Eternal Delay

C1 Rødhåd - Nightlife Experiences Feat. Theo Nasa

C2 Inox Traxx - DSF

D1 .VRIL - Pump Out Kids

D2 Out Of Place Artefacts - Science Faction