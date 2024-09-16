  Rødhåd Is Curating The Next fabric presents Mix + LISTEN  

|
Berlin techno heavyweight Rødhåd is the next name on the roster for the fabric presents mix series. If you're into deep, hypnotic techno darkness, this mix is gonna take you on a serious journey.
The release date is locked in for September 27, and it’s looking like Rødhåd is going all out with tracks from Nastia Reigel, Rene Wise, Matthys Lenne, Clotur and Tascamboy as part of the mix.
Keep an eye out for vinyl editions too—there’s always something special about having that physical release in hand.
Listen to the tracks Inception Report and Nightlife Experiences with Theo Nasa farther below.
He's known for those dark, atmospheric sets that pull you in and keep you there for hours, so expect nothing less with this.
Rødhåd’s been a staple in the Berlin scene for years now, and having him step into the fabric mix series feels like the perfect fit.
The Fabriclive series is a legendary mix compilation from London's iconic Fabric nightclub, focusing on bass-heavy genres like drum & bass, dubstep, and grime. It features mixes from top underground DJs, capturing the club's high-energy vibe. Each release is designed to reflect the artist's unique sound and the raw energy of Fabric’s dancefloors.
Tracklist
CD / Digital
01. Rødhåd - Inception Report
02. Clotur - Apexis
03. Beste Hira - Time
04. Casual Treatment - Falling Backwards
05. Mathys Lenne - The Moon Speaks
06. Rill - Molar
07. Arkan - The Ones Who Suffers
08. Rødhåd - Nightlife Experiences feat. Theo Nasa
09. Delano Legito - Kyoshi
10. DVS1 - Droid
11. Inox Traxx - DSF
12. SAMA - Can You Find Meaning Within
13. Ignez - First Light
14. Nastia Reigel - Chaotic
15. UFO95 - Suspense
16. A Morgan - I Don't
17. Alarico - Hubris
18. Peryl - Eternal Delay
19. HIGHLIMITER - Lost In Fractals
20. Tascamboy - Recovery
21. Rene Wise - Children Of The Night
22. Klint - Drunk With Fuel
23. Marcal - Fear Is Your Enemy (Space Mix)
24. Augusto Taito - Mi Tierra
25. Phil Berg - Photons
26. Holden Federico - Close
27. .VRIL - Pump Out Kids
28. Out Of Place Artefacts - Science Faction
Vinyl
A1 Rødhåd - Inception Report
A2 Ignez - First Light
B1 Alarico - Hubris
B2 Peryl - Eternal Delay
C1 Rødhåd - Nightlife Experiences Feat. Theo Nasa
C2 Inox Traxx - DSF
D1 .VRIL - Pump Out Kids
D2 Out Of Place Artefacts - Science Faction