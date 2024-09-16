  SNAP’s New Spectacles AR Glasses - What To Expect  

Snap is expected to announce the fifth generation of their Spectacles augmented reality glasses at their annual Partner Summit on September 17 in Los Angeles.

The new AR glasses are expected to have serious upgrades over the previous model. The new spectacles will emphasize enhanced AR capabilities and be delivered with a form factor closer to regular eyewear.





The upgrades are hoping to bolster the utility of the glasses for content creators and developers.

They won't be available for consumer purchase right away.

As for now, Snap is expecting to produce less than 10,000 units so that developers can get their hands on them to develop apps that can be used on the glasses.

This is also what Apple did.

Here are the most expected new features for the fifth generation of Snap Spectacles:

Increased Brightness

They could feature up to 2000 nits of brightness, which would make them usable both inside and outside.

Enhanced Design Factor

Snap is shooting for glasses that look more like regular eyewear, and the design they’ve used in the past.

They need to compete with the new meta-AR glasses done in partnership with Ray ban, so the design needs to be good to compete.

Touchpad, Cameras And Microphones

The glasses are expected to have two RGB cameras four microphones and a touchpad for navigation.

Snap Spatial Engine

The spatial engine will allow for real time interaction with lenses.

