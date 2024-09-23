  THE NATIONAL Announce New Album Rome + LISTEN  

The National just dropped news about their upcoming live album, Rome, landing December 13, 2024.

It was recorded during their June show at Rome’s iconic Auditorium Parco della Musica, this one’s being dubbed “the definitive live document” of the band.

Listen to the song “I Need My Girl” from the album below.





Rome is a hefty 21-track set spanning their 20-year career, with fan-favorites like “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” “Fake Empire,” and “I Need My Girl” alongside newer cuts like “Tropic Morning News” and “Eucalyptus.”

If you're part of their Cherry Tree fan club, there's a special triple-LP with five extra tracks. And, to hold you over, they’ve already teased a four-song EP, NTL RM EP I, featuring live takes of tracks like “Lemonworld” and “The Geese of Beverly Road.”

The National blends brooding indie rock with moody, atmospheric vibes, anchored by Matt Berninger’s deep, deadpan vocals.

They lean heavy on melancholic melodies, building tension with subtle but powerful instrumentation. It’s the kind of music that’s introspective and emotional.