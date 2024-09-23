  TURNTABLE.FM Is Back As HANGOUT!  

The creators of Turntable.fm are making a comeback with a new social music platform called Hangout. This new app aims to recapture the excitement of their original idea while addressing past challenges. Turntable.fm was an interactive music platform where you could enter virtual rooms to act as DJs, share tracks, and listen to music together in real time. This was as HUUUGE of an app launch as you could imagine in the era before social media had taken over. It was just so much fun - it combined live performances, a social hangout and the gamification of the app as DJ’s competed against each other. Everybody was there. Each user had an avatar and could either play music or simply enjoy what others were playing, with social features like chat and upvoting songs. The experience felt like a live, community-driven listening party, blending social interaction with music discovery​. 🌟 Excited about our Discord Beta? 📺 Watch our tutorial to join and explore 100M tracks with your friends! Early sign-ups get a special badge!



Want Hangout FM Beta in your server? DM us!



👾 Test Server: https://t.co/aYijSwA3tm https://t.co/Ets7hiVrh8 pic.twitter.com/Y3EjQFjcwg — Hangout (@hangoutfm_) June 14, 2024 People were so excited about Turntable.fm when it launched because it offered a new, real-time way to share and discover music with friends and strangers, something that hadn't been done quite the same way before. So now these guys are back with the new app Hangout and it seems to be progressing well. They've secured $8.2 million in funding, which shows strong investor confidence. The team has learned from the mistakes of Turntable.fm, particularly around music licensing and monetization, and they're now addressing these issues from the start. Like Turntable.fm, Hangout allows users to DJ in virtual rooms, share music, and engage socially. However, it adds features like custom avatars, gamification, and mobile apps to enhance the experience. The team behind Hangout now has a focus on creating a more sustainable business model and solving the music licensing issues that plagued Turntable.fm. The app is currently gearing up for a full public launch in late 2024, with a Hangout waitlist open for beta users​.

