  The Cure Launched A Secret ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ Website And Whatsapp Channel  

Here’s the lowdown on Songs of a Lost World from The Cure. If you’ve been waiting (and let’s be honest, Cure fans are used to waiting), you’re in for a treat.

After what feels like a lifetime since 4:13 Dream dropped back in 2008, Robert Smith and company are finally closing in on this long-teased album.

They’ve been sprinkling us with hints and live performances of the new tracks during their Lost World tour, like “Endsong” and “Alone”—real melancholic, dreamy music.

If you’re a fan of their darker, moodier side, this album will be channeling Disintegration vibes, but with a fresh twist, showing they still know how to weave those haunting atmospheres and emotional weight into their sound.





To get in on the action, head over to www.songsofalost.world and enter the album’s release date in Roman numerals: I. XI. MMXXIV.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be treated to what looks like new artwork—a crumbling statue. You’ll also have the option to join their mailing list and become part of The Cure’s WhatsApp community.

What’s extra interesting is that Robert Smith has mentioned this could be their last album. Whether that’s true or just him playing with our hearts, it’s got a sense of finality.

Expect heavy, moody tracks and some serious introspection. No hard release date yet, but the tour shows us the album’s definitely alive and well.