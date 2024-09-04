The War On Drugs Is Dropping Another Live Album! And Tour Dates!
By Spacelab
The War on Drugs is dropping another live album!
Just four years after Live Drugs, they're coming out with Live Drugs Again on September 13. The first taste? A live version of “Burning” from Lost in the Dream. You gotta check it out below.
The album was recorded while they were on tour between February 2022 and December 2023.
According to frontman Adam Granduciel, Live Drugs Again captures how their songs have grown from the studio to the stage, showing the band's evolution live.
“This series makes sure these versions, and some of our favorite moments on stage, stick around,” he shared.
Next Thursday, September 12, The War on Drugs kicks off their Zen Diagram Tour with The National as co-headliners. They’ll be playing tracks from their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore (from 2021), along with other fan favorites.
The War On Drugs Tour Dates
09-12 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion TICKETS
09-13 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium TICKETS
09-14 Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center TICKETS
09-16 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion TICKETS
09-17 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann TICKETS
09-19 Laval, Quebec - Place Bell TICKETS
09-20 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage TICKETS
09-21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center TICKETS
09-24 Chicago, IL - United Center TICKETS
09-25 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery
Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill TICKETS
09-26 Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field TICKETS
09-28 Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre TICKETS
09-29 Salt Lake City, UT - Granary Live TICKETS
10-01 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena TICKETS
10-02 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena TICKETS
10-03 Portland, OR - Moda Center TICKETS
10-06 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre TICKETS
10-07 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl TICKETS
10-10 Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes
with Lucius
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved. Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >