  The War On Drugs Is Dropping Another Live Album! And Tour Dates!  

The War on Drugs is dropping another live album!

Just four years after Live Drugs, they're coming out with Live Drugs Again on September 13. The first taste? A live version of “Burning” from Lost in the Dream. You gotta check it out below.





The album was recorded while they were on tour between February 2022 and December 2023.

According to frontman Adam Granduciel, Live Drugs Again captures how their songs have grown from the studio to the stage, showing the band's evolution live.

“This series makes sure these versions, and some of our favorite moments on stage, stick around,” he shared.

Next Thursday, September 12, The War on Drugs kicks off their Zen Diagram Tour with The National as co-headliners. They’ll be playing tracks from their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore (from 2021), along with other fan favorites.

The War On Drugs Tour Dates

09-12 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion TICKETS

09-13 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium TICKETS

09-14 Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center TICKETS

09-16 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion TICKETS

09-17 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann TICKETS

09-19 Laval, Quebec - Place Bell TICKETS

09-20 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage TICKETS

09-21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center TICKETS

09-24 Chicago, IL - United Center TICKETS

09-25 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery

Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill TICKETS

09-26 Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field TICKETS

09-28 Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre TICKETS

09-29 Salt Lake City, UT - Granary Live TICKETS

10-01 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena TICKETS

10-02 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena TICKETS

10-03 Portland, OR - Moda Center TICKETS

10-06 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre TICKETS

10-07 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl TICKETS



10-10 Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes

with Lucius