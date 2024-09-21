  Warped Tour Will Return In 2025  

Warped Tour is officially back in 2025 for its 30th anniversary! Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman confirmed that they’re cooking up something special.

“We have something cooking for 2025. Details should be ready in a few weeks,” Lyman told Pollstar.

There’s no details on the lineup, dates, or locations yet, but it's gonna be a few big events.

For the 25th anniversary, Warped Tour had events in three cities -- Cleveland; Atlantic City, New Jersey and Mountain View, California.

Warped was always more than just music—it launched bands like Paramore, Blink-182, and even included already established hip hop and pop acts like Eminem, The Black Eyed Peas, and Ice-T. Lyman’s bringing that community vibe back, mixing iconic punk bands with fresh faces to keep things lit for OGs and new fans alike.

The Warped Tour is an iconic traveling music festival known for showcasing punk, rock, and alternative bands.