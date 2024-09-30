  YouTube Removed Songs From Adele, Nirvana, Bob Dylan and More  

YouTube just removed a bunch of tracks from huge artists like Adele, Bob Dylan, and Nirvana because of a beef with SESAC, the company that handles some music rights.

Basically, their deal expired, and they couldn’t agree on new terms, so now, millions of songs are unavailable in the U.S., including a lot of Adele’s music.

This sounds like a negotiating tactic, so watch to see what happens.

If you try to play any of those tracks, you get this message saying “This video contains content from SESAC. It is not available in your country.”

There’s no word yet on when the songs will be back.

Variety has said this could be a negotiating tactic by YouTube because, “the previous deal actually does not expire until next week.”