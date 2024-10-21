A New Entry Level iPad With Apple Intelligence Is Probably Happening Next Year

Apple’s budget-friendly iPad is due for a major refresh, potentially dropping late 2025 with Apple Intelligence baked in, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.



In his latest Power On newsletter, he’s predicting that the iPhone SE will get the AI treatment in March, with the entry-level iPad following by year’s end.



He also hints that most Apple devices with a screen will support Apple Intelligence by 2026.

It’s been a while since the last update—October 2022, to be exact—and the delay might come down to squeezing advanced AI features into a $349 tablet.



The current 10th-gen iPad runs on the aging A14 chip from the iPhone 12 era. An upgrade to the A16 chip seems logical, but Apple might need to push to the A17 Pro or even the A18 to make their new AI features work smoothly.



Meanwhile, Apple just quietly dropped a new iPad mini with Apple Intelligence and cut the price on the iPad 10, while also ditching the charger in Europe. All this makes it clear: no iPad 11 announcement is coming this month. As for an October Mac event? Still up in the air.