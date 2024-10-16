Amazon Announced 4 New Kindle e-Readers - With One Interesting Model

Amazon just dropped four new Kindle e-readers, and there’s something for everyone. The Colorsoft Signature Edition, Amazon’s first color Kindle.

The new Kindle Scribe, with in-book writing and an AI-powered notebook.

The updated Kindle Paperwhite is now the “fastest Kindle yet.”

The new entry-level Kindle is small and lightweight. I think these are a solid mix of options, and gives people a wider range of choices based on what they value most: form, function, practicality and price. These represent the majority of things that most buyers use to choose the products they buy. The new Kindle Colorsoft brings vibrant color to Kindle without losing any of what makes it great—high contrast, fast page turns, and weeks of battery life. Now, you can enjoy color book covers, images, and highlights that are easy on the eyes and simple to search. The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition brings color to the Kindle lineup. It has fast page turns, wireless charging, an 8-week battery, and a new light guide for better reading. Price? $279.99, with shipping starting October 30th. The Colorsoft is the interesting model to me, the idea of the screen that shows color is pretty standard in today's iPad world. The Kindle Scribe isn’t just for reading—it’s also a note-taker. With a 300ppi screen and Amazon’s Premium Pencil, writing on this Kindle feels like paper. There’s a new feature called Active Canvas that lets you jot notes directly on book pages. It’s priced at $399.99, with deliveries starting December 4th. The updated Kindle Paperwhite is now the “fastest Kindle yet,” with a larger 7-inch screen, water resistance, and up to three months of battery life. Pricing starts at $159.99, or $199.99 for the Signature Edition with extra storage and wireless charging. Lastly, the new entry-level Kindle is small, lightweight, and starts at $109.99. It’s got a 300ppi screen, faster page turns, and 16GB of storage.

