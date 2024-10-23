Apple Is Working On New App Store For Games

Apple is reportedly developing a new App Store-like app focused solely on gaming on iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices.

The goal is to combine all gaming-related content into one seamless experience, merging elements of the existing App Store, Game Center, and Apple Arcade. This new app will serve as a unified hub for both casual and serious gamers, essentially turning your iOS device into a comprehensive gaming platform.

The app will feature multiple tabs for navigating content. The “Play Now” tab will include curated game recommendations and editorial content—essentially, a place to discover new favorites with a bit of personality behind it.

There will also be a dedicated tab to keep track of your own games, along with the activities of your friends.

This includes integration with Game Center, so gamers can check out leaderboards, earn achievements, and join challenges. Think of it like a social platform for gamers baked into iOS, allowing users to engage more deeply with the games they love.

The app won't replace Game Center, but rather enhance and integrate its functionalities in a more accessible way​.

In terms of content, the new gaming app will feature games from both the App Store and Apple Arcade, bringing all types of gaming content—whether free, premium, or subscription-based—into one accessible space.

Editorial features will highlight trending games, upcoming releases, and special gaming events. Apple wants to make it easy to explore new content and foster a deeper connection with the gaming community.

This might also make Apple Arcade titles more discoverable, boosting interest in the company's subscription gaming service.

Apple is reportedly exploring further social features for the app. FaceTime and iMessage integration are on the table, which could mean smoother in-game communication between players without needing to jump into a separate app.

This is reminiscent of what Microsoft does with its Xbox app for mobile, which allows players to chat, keep tabs on each other's progress, and discover new games—all from within one app. This move suggests Apple is positioning itself to compete more seriously in the gaming space, hoping to appeal to the social aspect of gaming that other platforms have excelled at​.

The exact launch date for the new gaming app is unclear, but sources speculate it could debut with a major annual software update, likely iOS 19, rather than a minor point release like iOS 18.5. This would be in line with Apple's tendency to introduce big new features during their annual iOS releases, when hype and attention are highest​.