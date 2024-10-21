Apple October Announcements That Are Coming Soon

We’re deep into October, and the iPad mini has dropped, but there’s still plenty of Apple hype left to hype—maybe we’ll get a special event, maybe we won’t. Here’s a rundown of what to expect for the rest of the month.

iOS 18.1 Release Date

All signs point to an October 28 release for iOS 18.1 and Apple Intelligence, but Apple’s only confirmed “October.” When iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 do arrive, they’ll kick off Apple’s first wave of AI features. Think smarter Siri, AI-powered notifications, unwanted object removal in Photos, and a new Focus mode called Reduce Interruptions. Expect AI to have a huge presence across Apple’s ecosystem moving forward.

M4 MacBook Pros

The MacBook Pro is getting the M4 chip this month, and Apple’s not stopping there. They’re bringing out three variations: M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. The 14- and 16-inch models are expected to see these updates, but don’t expect any dramatic design changes—at least not yet.

M4 Mac Mini

The Mac mini is about to get even mini-er. Apple’s working on a new, more compact design for its versatile little machine. It’ll come with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, though the Pro might ship a bit later.

M4 iMac, Possibly With USB-C Accessories

Apple’s rumored to be dropping an M4 iMac soon, though details are light. It’s unclear if we’re getting just a spec bump or something more exciting. Personally, I’m hoping for USB-C accessories and maybe some fresh new colors.

iOS 18.2 Beta Will Release Soon

Right after iOS 18.1 hits, developers will get their hands on iOS 18.2 beta. Expect some big features here: Genmoji (yes, custom emojis), ChatGPT integration with Siri, and even visual intelligence with the iPhone 16’s Camera Control.

Between the September drops, the new iPad mini, and everything else coming in October, Apple’s setting itself up nicely for the holidays.

Stay tuned—there’s more to come.